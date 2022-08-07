ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football wrapped up day two of fall camp on Saturday afternoon. Spirits seem to be high within this team as they are feeling much stronger and faster than a year ago.

Reco Hannah is one of those players that is feeling stronger, as he only played four games last year before going down with an injury. He credits the off-season work that UNM put him through to get him back to 100% health. “It felt really good to be out there with the guys and get after it. Especially after the season I had with a torn meniscus. So, it feels great being back with the guys and being happy, and so I’m glad we are starting off right. Everybody is running to the ball on defense and the offense is looking great out there too,” said Reco Hannah.

Hannah will be a super senior in 2022, and he looks to bring a lot of experience and physicality to the linebacker position, but Hannah is just one guy in a very talented linebacker core. “It’s my personal opinion, and we can revisit this in November, I think we have the best line-backing core in our league and I think those guys have a chance to really lead us on defense,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.