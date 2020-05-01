Ray Borg set for UFC Event on May 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locally-trained UFC Fighter Ray Borg is set to be back in the cage by May 13. He will take on Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout in Jacksonville, Florida and with sports being almost non-existent at the moment, Borg believes that this fight card could get a lot of attention.

“If it’s not basketball or football season, there is always something going on besides the UFC, but right now that’s it, that’s all people are getting. So, it may attract a bunch of new fans, so it’s going to be a lot of eyes on us and I think it’s kind of cool to try and get the world a little bit back to normalcy as possible,” said Borg.

Borg is looking for a third-consecutive victory on May 13 and Ray expects an exciting fight with Simon. “He’s a real, real gritty dude. I think it’s honestly going to force to be a really fun fight. We have a lot of the same characteristics, as far as fighting, we have a lot of the same styles. So, I think certain things are going to cancel each other out and it’s going to make for a really exciting fight,” said Borg. That fight card is slated to be shown on ESPN and ESPN+ on May 13.