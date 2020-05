"We had a workout for the kids to do every day and the goal, well the challenge of them was to send us the video of them working out. Even if it was just a ten-second clip or whatever it was. Here in the last couple of weeks we have changed it up a little bit and now we are having mandatory meetings two times a week where they have to get on and work out in front of us," said Fullerton.

Players from the Clovis football team have been garnering more attention by college coaches as of late, and it is because they are posting videos of their workouts for coaches to see. Coach Fullerton says that some coaches have even reached out to players for certain workouts so that they could get a better look at them.