Ray Borg earns emotional victory Saturday against Gabriel Silva

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Ray Borg put on a great performance in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. He took on an undefeated opponent, who was making his UFC debut by way of a unanimous decision.

Ray started to control this fight in the 2nd round, and from there on he imposed his will on Gabriel Silva. This win improves Borg’s record to 12-4 and marks his first win since 2017.

This was an emotional win for Ray, as he along with his family, have had to deal with a lot over the past year. His son has been in and out of the hospital and Borg was excited to get this win for him.

“This win is for all you NICU parents. Anybody that’s ever spent time in a NICU, everybody knows how hard that is,” said Borg after winning.