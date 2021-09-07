Quinton Webb says yes to Richard Pitino, Lobo men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quinton Webb went on his Twitter page Monday and made it known that he verbally committed to the University of New Mexico to play basketball. Webb recently had a visit to UNM before committing.

The six-foot-seven power forward is from San Ysidro, California. He plays his AAU basketball with the well-traveled Compton Magic. Webb is the second recruit from the class of 2022 that has committed to Richard Pitino and the Lobos.

