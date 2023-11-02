ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two exhibition games for the Lobo men’s basketball team, some of the younger players have made their case for why they should see some minutes this year. One of those players came as a bit of a surprise for coach Pitino, as redshirt freshman Quinton Webb provided a spark off the bench in both games.

Webb, a 6-6 combo guard from San Bernardino, CA agreed to redshirt last year during his true freshman year and trusted coach Pinto’s plan for his future. Webb continued to be coachable throughout the year and his attitude, in addition to his play, has stood out.

“He never said I want to play the two, I want to play the three, I want to play the four. Never asked, never said anything,” said coach Pitno. “Just continues to punch the clock and is ready to perform when he’s put in the game. So, great to see. He’s making me think of decisions and ways to put him in.”

Much of Webb’s success of the floor has come on defense. He went on to lead the Lobos in rebounds following the team’s two exhibition games, and he led the team in steals against New Mexico Highlands.

“The high school I went to, we’re nicknamed clamp city,” said Webb. “Like most schools you work on offense for an hour or two, we were working on straight defense. So, shoot it every time. I’m going to get it off the rim if you miss. It’s either you’re going to make it, or I’m going to get it and we’re going to go right back at it. Really any time I see a shot go up, that’s my job so I got to go get it like my life depends on it.”