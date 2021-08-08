Quinn Yost and Aiden Kraft qualify for the NB3 Junior Golf Championship Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Notah Begay’s New Mexico Regional for this year’s NB3 Junior Golf Championship wrapped up on Saturday at the Twin Warriors Golf Club. In the Boys 14-18 Division, there would be a tie at the top of the standings as Quinn Yost of Farmington and Aiden Krafft of Albuquerque tied at even par for the tournament.
Both golfers will now advance to the NB3 Junior Golf Championship Nov. 13-15 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Louisiana. That tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel in December.
A full look at the leaderboard as well as more information is available online.