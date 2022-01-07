Put some respect on the Lobos women’s basketball team

09 MAR 2021: Jaedyn De La Cerda #23 of the New Mexico Lobos huddles with her teammates against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Mountain West/NCAA Photos)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a high-flying start to conference play for the Lobos women’s basketball team. UNM is 3-0 against Mountain West opponents and has been putting up offensive numbers that rank among the best in the country.

On Thursday, the Lobos had their highest-scoring night of the season in a 98-83 victory over Utah State. The explosion of points came by way of a new program and Mountain West record 21 three-point field goals made. Tay Duff and Jaedyn De La Cerda led the charge with seven each, while four other Lobos got at least one bucket from beyond the arc. The 21 threes against the Aggies brought the Lobos season total to 156, which ranks 3rd in the country. The sensational deep shooting is just the tip of the ice burg for how UNM has been playing this year, as many individual players are posting stats that deserve recognition.

The Duff twins, Tay and Tora, both rank in the top 10 in NCAA in their own respective categories. Tay has made the seventh most three-point field goals in the nation with 45, and has a three-point shooting percentage of 48.4, good enough ninth in NCAA and first in the Mountain West. While Tay does the shooting, Tora is spreading the love as her 96 assists on the season rank third in the country and top the conference.

A player doing it all the Lobos this season has been Shai McGruder. She is the only player in the Mountain West in the top ten in points, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots per game. McGruder also has a field goal percentage of 60.5, putting her 14th in NCAA and first in the conference for the category.

Up next on the Lobos schedule is San Diego State. Tipoff is Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Pit.