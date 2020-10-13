Protest in Roswell calls to lift ban on fall sports competitions

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Protests continue over the state’s restriction against youth sports competitions this fall. “Everyone wearing their masks, keeping six feet apart, it’s not like we’re taking this lightly. We are doing everything we can to abide by the rules,” one protester said.

“We are destroying chances of a brighter future for our youth and maliciously robbing them of years and experiences they will never get back,” said another protester.

Monday night’s demonstration in Roswell was the lastest gathering, calling on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to relax the rules. It comes after she made it clear last Thursday, she does not plan to lift the ban on games and meets, even for non-contact sports including golf, cross country, and volleyball; which can still practice.

Many of the demonstrators Monday night and at another protest, Monday morning in Artesia, also want to see classes back in the classroom. The governor’s office says with the state’s current COVID-19 spread, allowing competition is too risky.

