Preseason for New Mexico United kicks off Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, New Mexico United will play their first game in the state in more than a year. The preseason kicks off Saturday against El Paso. The team says more than 300 people will be watching the game from socially-distanced ‘pods’ around the field.

Players and officials say they’re excited to have fans back in the stands. “I wish we could fit more people in but we’ve got to keep people spread out and safe so we’re going to do that. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a few people peeking over the fence, and you know, I’m not going to say anything,” said owner of NMU Peter Trevisani.

The team will play three preseason games at their training facility at Mesa Del Sol. They’ll play their regular-season home games at Isotopes Park.