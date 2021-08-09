Portales Football is ready to play a full season in 2021

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales Rams won the 4A State Title in 2019, and after a shortened season in 2020 they are excited to dive right into 2021. “I think for us, we have been waiting for this since we started this whole COVID stuff. So, having the opportunity to start football in the fall has been outstanding. Our team is more focused I think and everyone is more excited. My senior leaders have really taken a hold of this team and are making sure that we are running smoothly,” said Portales Football Coach Jaime Ramirez.

This team is ready for the 2021 season. They have a strong core of starters returning in 2021, which is highlighted by 13 seniors. This team will have a big line on both sides of the ball and they also bring a lot of speed. “I am feeling good. I mean, our offensive line is really fast and really strong. We were very young last year, but this year with the experience I think we are going to be really solid”, said Portales Sr. Braydon Mignard.

The Rams will open their season with Hope Christian on August 21 in Albuquerque.