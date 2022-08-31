ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo football fans are mourning the loss of a beloved tree. The massive cottonwood has stood in the southeast corner of University Stadium since the 1960’s.

The tree became a popular spot to enjoy games in the shade during hot days. During a recent storm, the tree split and part of it fell away, revealing a rotted out trunk. Tuesday, the tree was removed for safety reasons. “We’ll miss it, we’ll reflect on it, I had them steal one of the branches off of it and I’ll take it home so it’s kind of cool,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales. Coach Gonzales says the team will consult with students on what to do with the space and other ways to improve the stadium experience.