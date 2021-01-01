Poor shooting doom the Lobos against Nevada

New Mexico forward Bayron Matos takes the tips off away from Nevada forward Warren Washington in the first half of their game in the Rip Griffin Center Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. The University of New Mexico played the University of Nevada. (Photo by Mark Rogers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir’s UNM Lobos are a young basketball team that can get to the rim, rebound, and play defense. Their struggles shooting the ball is holding them back.

Nevada defeated the Lobos 68-54 Thursday night in the first of two games hosted by New Mexico at the Rip Griffin Events Center in Lubbock, Texas. The Lobos jumped out to a 9-2 lead before Nevada would close the gap and take the lead. Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge got going for the Wolfpack and put their team ahead by ten points at the half.

Cambridge led all scorers with 24 points while Sherfield chipped in 20 points. Both teams struggled shooting from the floor at different times during the game. It was at the free-throw line where the game was won. The Lobos shot only 43% from the line, making 15 of 35 shots. Nevada shot 77% from the free-throw line.

“We missed way too many tonight, said Lobos senior Makuach Maluach. “I don’t know what we went from the line, but I think I missed like ten of them. As a senior and a leader of the team I just got to concentrate and knock those down because those are crucial.”

Maluach led the Lobos in scoring with 15 points. Rod Brown was the only other Lobo in double figures. Brown had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Lobos were very active rebounding the ball with three more than the Wolfpack at 45. They had 8 more offensive rebounds than the Wolfpack but just could not make shots around the basket.

“We have to work on it for sure,” said head coach Paul Weir. “We have to adjust things we are doing to keep getting better. Just like the product on the court has to get better, the coaching product has to get better along the way too.”

The loss dropped the Lobos to 0-3 in Mountain West play and 3-3 overall. Nevada improved to 7-3 overall, 2-1 in league play. The teams meet for game two Saturday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Read Next: