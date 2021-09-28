Police report reveals new details on latest Jon Jones arrest

LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the domestic violence arrest of MMA fighter Jon Jones. Jones was arrested in Las Vegas Friday morning just hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident involved Jones’s longtime girlfriend with whom he shares three children. Lobby staff at Caesars Palace report that she was bleeding from the nose and lip and stated she was scared to return to the room if Jones was there. All that she would tell the police is that Jones had been out drinking with friends and when he returned to the room was upset but she says he didn’t hit her.

Police, however, documented that her clothes had blood on them. Jones is charged with domestic battery and tampering or damaging a vehicle for allegedly head-butting a police car when he was arrested.

