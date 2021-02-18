Players, coaches react to APS’ decision to remain in remote learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Albuquerque Public Schools‘ decision against letting kids back in the classroom, students can’t play sports or take part in any extracurricular activities. That means kids who missed out on spring sports last year, will likely miss out again.

As of now, student-athletes for sports like baseball could miss out on a second full season. “I mean it’s just been a lot of ups and downs, where we think we are going to play and then it turns out we won’t, and so it’s been almost an emotional rollercoaster just because of how much we have been disappointed,” said Sandia High senior Aiden May.

Aiden, and a few other players on his team, have earned scholarships to play at the next level. However, for kids that were sophomores last year, they will miss out on key years to be recruited by college coaches. Sandia High baseball Coach, Chris Eaton, sees the negative effect this could have on his younger players and hopes a change will be made.

“Why should we take away opportunities and activities for them to engage in? Which may be the only thing that keeps them involved with academics,” said Chris.

Fall sports like football, soccer, and volleyball will not have a season this school year. As for the districts that are going back to class and getting their sports season going, the New Mexico Activities Association says it will have schedules out soon and late Thursday afternoon, Rio Rancho Public Schools learned their phased-in reentry plan was approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department and that will allow students to participate in sports or extracurricular activities.