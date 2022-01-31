NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zach Gentry had his most productive NFL season in his third year. That’s because the former Eldorado Eagles and Michigan Wolverines standout got a lot of playing time.

Gentry started almost every game from his tight end position this year, mostly throwing blocks for his team. He also had 19 receptions for 167 yards. His last catch was the final pass of Ben Roethlisberger’s career, as the quarterback decided to retire after 18 seasons. Gentry talks about that play, his future, picks a Super Bowl Champion and covers a variety of other topics in his visit to Van Tate’s Sports Office.