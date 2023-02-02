ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry is back home in Albuquerque and back in the Sports Office for another round of conversation. The former Eldorado Eagles and Michigan Wolverines standout has just completed his fourth NFL season and is facing free agency in March. It’s a topic covered by Gentry during his visit, along with the highlights of a season that started slow but ended fast. Gentry also gives his pick on who will win the big game.