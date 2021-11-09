Pitino will learn about his Lobos in first regular-season game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino will coach his first regular-season game in Lobos cherry and silver Wednesday when FAU comes to town. The Lobos first-year coach thought his team played hard in their first and only exhibition game last Friday.

A lot of the team got minutes in the 101-72 route of New Mexico Highlands. Pitino doesn’t expect all players to get the minutes they want, as the regular season starts. Like it is at every school, it depends on the player and how they are helping the team. It’s a squad of new faces with a couple of veterans and only one guy who has actually played for Pitino in the past.

“You know, it becomes different now,” said Pitino. “I told the team, I said, you know, we had guys in the film room, four rows of players. I said how are you all going to be when row four and row one plays and row two and row three don’t play. That’s when it really gets real. Are you going to stay the course? Are you going to take it personal? You know, because it’s not personal. Are you going to be able to go back and tell your parents, ‘hey, stay the course we believe in what we’re doing’. This is all about sacrifice. That’s where it gets real.”

The Lobos and FAU have a 7 p.m. start time Wednesday, Nov. 10.