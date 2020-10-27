Pilipovich hopes to bring experience to UNM men’s basketball coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dave Pilipovich was hired as a special assistant to the head coach for UNM Men’s Basketball on Friday and took over the position that was held by Craig Snow. On Monday, Pilipovich addressed the media and he is excited to get going with this team that he feels has a lot of potentials.

“I have seen them and have been around them for a couple of days and I will say this, how hard they are working, how well they work together, how much they enjoy being around each other, and how eager they are to play. It’s very refreshing,” said Pilipovich.

UNM has 30-days until the official start of the NCAA season. UNM has not released a non-conference schedule yet.

