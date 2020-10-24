Pilipovich, former Air Force basketball coach, now at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest member of Paul Weir’s basketball staff at New Mexico is a man Lobo fans have seen before. Former Air Force Falcons Coach Dave Pilipovich has been hired as the Lobos’ special assistant to the head coach.

Weir released a statement through a press release expressing excitement about his new hire. “Dave can truly make us better from top to bottom,” said Weir.

Pilipovich comes to UNM with 30 years of coaching experience. “I am thrilled to be in Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico,” said Pilipovich. “I am excited about what [Coach Weir] is doing with this great program. I have tremendous respect for the way he coaches, the kind of person he is, and how he cares about his players. I’m happy to be a Lobo!”

One of his stops along the way was at Michigan where Pilipovich was an assistant coach from 2005 to 2007. Pilipovich spent 13 seasons at Air Force, eight as head coach, where he compiled a 110-151 record. Pilipovich was at Air Force from 2012 to 2020. One of his most memorable victories at Air Force was a 58-56 win over 13th-ranked San Diego State at home, marking Air Force’s first-ever win over a Top-20 team at the time.