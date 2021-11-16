Piedra Vista senior Quinn Yost wins the NB3 Junior National Golf Tournament

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quinn Yost proved he belongs among some of the nation’s best junior golfers. The Piedra Vista senior put up a three-day 12 under par total to beat a field of 50 golfers in his age group in the Notah Begay III Junior National Championship on Monday.

Yost was one stroke better than Rodrigo Barahona of Bradenton, Florida. The event was held at Koasati Pines at the Coushatta Golf Course in Kinder, Florida. Yost, who struggled in his first round, had a second-round eight under 64 Sunday before closing out with a five-under 67 and the win.