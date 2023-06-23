ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson is in Albuquerque this weekend, headlining the Schmac Athletic Camp. McPhearson is excited about sharing his knowledge with the campers, who range in grades 1-12.

“I’m all for giving out knowledge and helping these kids,” said McPhearson. “I want everybody here to be able to, somewhat, experience what I’ve been through in my career. Last year we had a really good turnout. We want to do it for the youth and bring some of the kids together in the Albuquerque area. So, we thought it was a good idea to do it another year.”

Saturday’s camp has a 9:30 check-in time. The camp at Universe Park, near the CNM West Campus, starts at 11:00 am and will run to 3:30 pm. Since the last camp, McPhearson has experienced playing in a Super Bowl this past February. His Eagles didn’t get the victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the experience was still one that McPhearson will always remember.

He believes is just the beginning for a young Eagles team. “We got the leaders on the team, the veterans back there. You know, we didn’t really lose too many people,” said McPhearson. “So, we know what it takes to get there. So, I think we are more than capable of going back to the Super Bowl again.”