Perez wins 114-pound division at Olympic boxing trials

Abraham Perez is one step closer to his dream of becoming a boxer in the Olympics. The New Mexico boxer defeated Anthony Herrera in the 114-pound division of the Olympic boxing trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana Sunday for the division title.

“It’s great,” said Perez. “It’s like hard to believe it, but you know it’s like reality from my dreams that are turning into reality. It’s awesome.”

Perez now needs a good showing at an upcoming tournament in Argentina to officially make the U.S. team for the 2020 games in Toyko. Perez went through the double-elimination trials undefeated.

