Perez puts New Mexico on national Golden Gloves map

Twenty-year-old local boxer, Abraham Perez won the Golden Gloves 114 pound national title last Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Perez beat Samuel Cosio of the Kansas City region, by way of a split decision. The win marked the first National Golden Gloves Title by a New Mexican Boxer since Johnny Tapia in 1983.

“It gives New Mexico a lot of recognition, you know. So now I know how much it means for me to even have it,” said Perez.

Perez is now a three-time Golden Gloves State and Regional Champion, but after Saturday is finally a National Champion. Abraham had to beat four fighters to win, and he said it was one of the toughest challenges of his young career.

“Yeah, it was probably one of the most toughest fights that I have ever had. All four fighters, they all fought their hearts out. I respect them, you know. It was good overall,” said Perez

Abraham is now back in the gym getting ready to compete in this year’s Olympic trials.