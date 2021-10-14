Perez Brothers to headline ‘Back to Boxing’ fight card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legacy Promotions is holding the “Back to Boxing” fight card on Saturday night at the Kiva Auditorium. There will be six professional fights with the first bell at 6:30 p.m. New Mexico boxer Aaron Perez is fighting in the main event and his brother Abraham Perez will battle in the co-main event.

“It’s a great night of fights. The Kiva Auditorium you get a great view anywhere you are at. Being able to be there and go from an amateur stage to a professional stage with my brother is exciting,” said Aaron. The Perez brothers grew up fighting together at the amateur level, but this will be the first time that the two will fight on a professional card together.

Abraham is making his pro debut and he comes in with a very decorated amateur career, that is highlighted with wins in the U.S. Olympic trials. The fight will be his first in almost a year. “More hungry than anything but I have been waiting for it and I have had a lot of anxiousness. Of course, the thing that gets me a lot is the ring rust and I wonder how I am going to perform, but my dues have been paid here,” said Abraham.

Aaron isn’t worried about ring rust in his fight because his last battle in the ring was in the month of March. That fight ended as the first draw in Aaron’s career. He is looking to have a decisive result this time around. Aaron is now 10-0-1 as a professional and he wasn’t happy with the decision in his last fight.

“Everybody knows what happened, everybody that saw it knows the outcome and what it should have been. I mean we made a statement and going into this one my opponent he came off a draw. So, we are both coming off kind of one of those decisions and we are going to face each other,” said Aaron.