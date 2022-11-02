ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could describe her as a very humble basketball player. UNM women’s basketball forward Paula Rues has been told many times that she has a lot of talent. She just has a hard time believing it.

“I just got to believe it because I don’t believe in myself,” said Rues. “I got to trust more. But, they keep saying it so, I just got to change my mind and believe them.” The unbelief has led her to lose focus at times on the court. Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury is trying to help Rues become more consistent and realize her potential on the basketball court. “We try to show her good and bad on film and try to build her confidence and also hold her accountable for getting lackadaisical,” said Bradbury.

The six foot one Rues is in her sophomore season. Last season Rues made the All Mountain West Freshman team. She played in 34 games for the Lobos. Her highest scoring game was a 19 point effort against Fresno State. Rues had knee surgery last season, but said she is now 100 percent healthy. The Lobos will play their final exhibition game Thursday when they host Ft. Lewis college.