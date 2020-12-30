Paul Weir wants his Lobos to play as well as they practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is trying to work out some of their shortcomings on the court before a two-game Mountain West series against Nevada. The Lobos were swept in their league opening series at Boise State last week. Weir said his team is in a good place mentally, despite the setback. He calls his team young, inexperienced, and exciting because of their room to grow.

Weir said practices have been good, but the Lobos struggle duplicating those good practices in a game, as they have struggled to produce offense in a game. “We need to get used to being out there in live competition and taking and making the shots that you can make in practice and other situations and part of that is just going to be experience,” said Weir.

Newcomer Rod Smith said the team will have better success, once they get used to playing with one another. There are a lot of new faces. The Lobos have also had to practice and play on the road because COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico prohibit the team from doing so in the state. “It’s been a long ride for us, like practicing in new gyms,” said Smith. “I feel like some guys are losing confidence in themselves by us not being able to play against the real deal. I feel like we will get there eventually though.”

The 3-2 Lobos game at 6-3 Nevada is a meeting against former New Mexico Head Coach Steve Alford, who is in his second season with the Wolfpack. Game one has a 7 p.m. start time on FS1 Thursday. Game two is 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Saturday. Both games will be played at the Rip Griffin Events Center in Lubbock, Texas.

