Paul Weir says younger players could play more, after 82-46 loss on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball fell to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Mountain West play, after an 82-46 loss to Utah State on Friday night. It was the team’s sixth-consecutive loss and was another poor offensive performance for UNM.

“Tonight, it was alarming. It was a very problematic start. It’s got me concerned about where we are at and it’s time to figure out who can finish this season and who can’t,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

Weir started four freshmen in the second half, and freshman Nola Dorsey would give the Lobos a little spark after the break. Dorsey finished with seven solid points and Weir says that fans could see a younger lineup moving forward.

“I like all these veterans that we have, but the results are the results. So, it’s time to give somebody else a shot to see if they can change the result, and that means Nolan, that means Javonte, that means Isaiah, that means Byron. And I told the guys we are going to start playing some freshmen if that’s what it comes to. I am glad that Nolan took advantage of that opportunity, because now hopefully, he will get more going forward,” said Weir.

UNM will move on to play UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas, at 3:30 p.m., that game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

