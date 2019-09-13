Paul Weir releases UNM men’s basketball schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos head men’s basketball coach Paul Weir released the team’s entire schedule for the 2019-2020 season Thursday.

The Lobos have more home games than they have had in a decade with 18. They will also play 13 games on the road.

“I think it’s also, just on paper, quantitatively anyways, the most challenging schedule since the 13-14 season, when you look at kind of the opportunities we have to play top 100 teams,” said Weir.

The season starts with the Lobos hosting Eastern New Mexico November 6. That’s followed by a visit from Cal State Northridge November 9. Green Bay and McNeese State will make a trip to Dreamstyle Arena for the first leg of the Legends Classic November 13 and 16.

The Lobos first road game will be at the UTEP Miners November 19. That is followed by a date at rival New Mexico State November 21. The Aggies will return the favor by visiting the Lobos December 14.

The second leg of the Legends Classic will put the Lobos on the road in Brooklyn, New York where they will face last-year Final Four participant Auburn November 25. The next day, the Lobos will get either Wisconsin or Richmond.

The Lobos return to the Pit to host Montana on December 1, followed by their conference opener against Boise State December 4. Another highlight on the schedule has Grand Canyon University coming to Albuquerque December 17.