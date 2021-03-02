Paul Weir releases a statement ahead of his departure from UNM men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day one of spring football for the University of New Mexico Lobos looked a lot different than it did last year. "We're further ahead than we were obviously," said Lobos head football coach Danny Gonzales. "We don't have to yell at them where to go. We don't have to yell at them how fast to get there. They know what we expect them to do, how we expect them to get there. So the organization was better. I thought the tempo at practice was a lot better," said Gonzales.

Gonzales is heading into his second season leading the Lobos. The first year was challenging. While trying to change the culture of a team that was used to losing, Gonzales also had to deal with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The Lobos played seven games, all on the road, setting up shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The state health order in New Mexico didn't allow full practice or live competition. The Lobos lost their first five games, but closed with a two-game win streak and found a starting quarterback during the run. Isaiah Chavez is the number one quarterback in spring football. Gonzales also said all positions are open so Chavez still has to compete to keep his spot. "I have a lot of high hopes obviously for myself, but for the team as well," said Chavez. The Lobos will resume spring practice Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.