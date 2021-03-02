Paul Weir releases a statement ahead of his departure from UNM men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since the announcement of his pending departure from Lobo men’s basketball at season’s end, Paul Weir had words for the public. Through a news release, that seemed more like a heartfelt letter, Weir thanked former players, fans and others who helped him to realize what he said was living out a childhood dream.
That dream he said was more than he ever imagined. When talking about his future Weir said, “Many have already asked what is next. I am eager to explore the many interests that have piqued me at different points along the way of my coaching career.” Weir will coach the Lobos at Colorado State Wednesday and through the Mountain West Tournament before he walks away.