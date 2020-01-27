Paul Weir reflects on 96-74 loss to Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball faced off against two former UNM head coaches on Saturday in Reno, Nevada. Steve Alford and his assistant, Craig Neal, hosted their former team, which didn’t feature two of their starters, JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson. Head Coach Paul Weir tried to run a fast-paced game that had nine players get minutes on the floor.

It wasn’t a good start though as Nevada led by 20 at the half, and the only bright spot for UNM in the first half was Zane Martin, as he dropped 16 of the Lobos 29 first-half points. Martin finished with a game-high of 23 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as Nevada finished with six scorers in the double figures, they outrebounded UNM 50-36, and finished tying their program best of 17 made 3-pointers.

“Nevada obviously made a plethora of 3-point shots from a lot of different players on the court, and I thought it was obviously the difference in the game. We have to do a better job of protecting our own backboard and rebounding the basketball better, that’s something that we have to continue to work on and get better at”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

With this win, former UNM Head Coach, Steve Alford garnered his 600th career win as a college coach. “Yeah, I don’t know if that’s fun. You know, just because how much New Mexico and that place means to me and my family. I think that is always hard and it’s just weird that 600 wins in I have only played my former schools twice. Its kind of odd and I am glad it is that way”, said Nevada Head Coach Steve Alford.

UNM now drops to 16-6 overall, 5-4 in MW play, and UNM is now 5-2 on the road this season. UNM will be back in action on Wednesday at home, as they host #4 San Diego State at 7 p.m. Coach Weir didn’t have an update on injured players, Vance Jackson, and JaQuan Lyle, but he hopes that his team can move past this loss and improve.

“Yeah, right now we just have to play hard and stay together. Like I have told them, this is not their cross to bear right now. So, all we can do is play as hard as we can and as together as we can and give it our best effort”, said Paul Weir.