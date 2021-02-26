Paul Weir out at season’s end at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Paul Weir is coaching his last season with the school. In an exchange of texts, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez confirmed to KRQE sports that Weir will depart at the end of the season.

Nuñez said the agreement to leave was mutual between the two parties. Nuñez thanked Weir and wished him the best in the future in a press release from the school. “Paul and I agree that a change of leadership in our men’s basketball program is in our best interest at this time,” said Nuñez. “While this year has certainly been challenging for Coach Weir, his staff, and our student-athletes –after evaluating the overall program, it is the appropriate time for a new beginning. I want to thank Paul and his family for their commitment and service to New Mexico and we wish them the very best in the future.”

A week ago, News 13 Sports asked Weir about his future with the team. “There’s really not a lot of time for me to sit around and think about things like that. As I said before, it’s not my decision. Until that decision comes, you just work as hard as you possibly can every day with the team to give them the best experience they can possibly have,” Weir said.

Weir started with New Mexico with the 2017-2018 season, after spending many years as an assistant at New Mexico State and one season as the Aggies head coach. Weir’s first season with the Lobos was his best as the team finished third in the Mountain West with a 12-6 league record and 19-15 overall. This season has been one of the toughest for Weir. His team has played the season on the road and struggled to a 6-14 overall record and 2-14 in the Mountain West. The Lobos will hold a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. Saturday to formally announce that Weir is leaving.