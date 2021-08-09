Paul Weir is enjoying his transition to athletic director at ENMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir is still getting acclimated to his new position as Athletic Director at Eastern New Mexico University. Weir says that ENMU was the perfect place to get his start.

“I can’t tell you how thrilling it is to have spent 10 years in the southern part of the state, down in Las Cruces, the past four in Albuquerque, and now to transition again and get an experience in the eastern part of the state. Just to kind of layer those experiences on top of each other, my wife my family, all of us are looking forward to it and hoping to have a real fun time here,” said Paul Weir.

KRQE Sports asked Weir if he plans on coaching in the future, or will this be the route of his career moving forward. “Its a great question, but to be honest with you when I was coaching at New Mexico State University I wasn’t thinking about much else. The opportunity for the Lobos came up, I took it. This opportunity came up and I took it. I am really just going to dive into this with everything I have and try and make it the best experience I can and just see where that happens to take me,” said Weir.