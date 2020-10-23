Paul Weir hopeful his Lobos will play defense as he envisioned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Paul Weir believes he has the players to defend the ball like he would like this season. “We got a little bit better every year statistically, but really haven’t made that jump,” said Weir. “I feel, right now, with our personnel. I feel, right now, with our coaching and our schemes, we’re ready and primed to make a big jump defensively and that will make enormous strides on the floor for our program as well.”

Weir thought last year’s team would be up to the challenge. The 2019-2020 Lobos got off to a 13-0 start before off the court incidents started to hamper the team. The Lobos averaged a little more than 76 points per game but gave up over 75 points per game to opponents. This year’s team is young but appears to have more experience. Weir said it reminds him of the first team he had a New Mexico with veteran players like Joe Furstinger, who had a lot of experience, but a few minutes.

“I think somebody like Rod Brown, spent two years at Wichita State, someone like Saquon Singleton, who was three years at junior college, Jeremiah Francis, who had a year at North Carolina,” said Weir. “I just think there are some guys underneath all of this that have a little more experience that we are probably going to get credit for and I like that because we need as much as we can get. Even though they’re new, I think their overall age and experience is something they are going to have to impress upon this team.”

