Paul Weir believes UNM men’s basketball is starting to find its identity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball will be back in action on Thursday afternoon. The Lobos are currently 0-8 in conference play but will now take on another 0-8 Mountain West team.
They host San Jose State in St. George, Utah, at 1 p.m. UNM is coming off of their closest game in conference play on Monday. UNM lost to UNLV 53-46, and while head coach Paul Weir isn’t happy that his team is currently 4-8 on the year he is optimistic that his team is starting to find their identity.
“We have got to be a little bit more boring, we have got to be a little bit more deliberate, we have got to get these games in the 50s for us to have a chance to win, and I do feel like our team is becoming a more authentic version of who we need to be to win games,” said Paul Weir.
The San Jose State vs UNM game is Thursday at 1 p.m. and that game will be shown on the Mountain West Network.