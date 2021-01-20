Paul Weir believes UNM men’s basketball is starting to find its identity

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 11: Head coach Paul Weir of the New Mexico State Aggies looks on during the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference Basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico State defeated Cal State Bakersfield 70-60. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball will be back in action on Thursday afternoon. The Lobos are currently 0-8 in conference play but will now take on another 0-8 Mountain West team.

They host San Jose State in St. George, Utah, at 1 p.m. UNM is coming off of their closest game in conference play on Monday. UNM lost to UNLV 53-46, and while head coach Paul Weir isn’t happy that his team is currently 4-8 on the year he is optimistic that his team is starting to find their identity.

“We have got to be a little bit more boring, we have got to be a little bit more deliberate, we have got to get these games in the 50s for us to have a chance to win, and I do feel like our team is becoming a more authentic version of who we need to be to win games,” said Paul Weir.

The San Jose State vs UNM game is Thursday at 1 p.m. and that game will be shown on the Mountain West Network.