Paul Weir and his players are excited about their offense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will come into this season with a lot of new faces. This new roster features a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but Head Coach Paul Weir is excited about this team.

“I thought going into my second year here, that the expectations we put on that team were a little high and I am going into this year feeling as though whatever expectations I think that are going to be put on our team are relativity low. I feel really good about what we put together and the upside that this team has,” said Paul Weir.

Weir also spoke in length about how this year’s offense will look different, and he, along with the players, have credited the knowledge and game experience new Assistant Coach Scott Padgett brings to the team and the offensive side of the ball.

“He has been helping us learn the concepts of basketball and not just to play wild. He has been teaching us step by step what to do, like carve down, pace, learn how to play your role. He has just been teaching us a lot of good things,” said Emmanuel Kuac.

