ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Paradise Hills majors Softball All-Star Team was also in action on Monday. Paradise Hills looked to stay alive with a win at the Waco, TX, Southwest Little League Regional. Coming off of a win on Sunday, this team would bounce back in a big way, with a 17-4 victory over Colorado.

Paradise Hills will now look to get revenge on Tuesday when they play Texas East at 9 a.m.; that game will be shown on ESPN+.