Pair of UNM players shine against NMSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was raining buckets for a pair of Lobo women’s basketball players on Friday night. Seniors Jaedyn de la Cerda and LaTascya Duff scored 37 of the Lobos 77 total points against the visiting New Mexico State Aggies.
Story continues below
- Vaccines: Locals respond to state requiring booster shots for certain professions
- Crime: Teen suspect wounded following officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque
- Weather: Nice weekend before winter storm arrives next week
- Events: What’s happening around New Mexico December 3 – December 9
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Dicembre 2021
Duff led the team in scoring with 22 points on 8-17 shooting. She stepped up big time, with more than half of her points coming after her twin sister, LaTora left the game due to injury. Fellow senior, de la Cerda, also had a great night shooting when it mattered most — 6-10 from the field including 3-5 from three — with all of her points coming in the second half. She also had a great night off the glass with a team leading eight rebounds. The Roswell native had a game leading +/- of 20.
The Lobos will now travel to Las Cruces for a second matchup against the Aggies in three days. Tipoff is a 2 p.m. at the Pan American center.