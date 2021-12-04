Pair of UNM players shine against NMSU

09 MAR 2021: Jaedyn De La Cerda #23 of the New Mexico Lobos huddles with her teammates against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Mountain West/NCAA Photos)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was raining buckets for a pair of Lobo women’s basketball players on Friday night. Seniors Jaedyn de la Cerda and LaTascya Duff scored 37 of the Lobos 77 total points against the visiting New Mexico State Aggies.

Duff led the team in scoring with 22 points on 8-17 shooting. She stepped up big time, with more than half of her points coming after her twin sister, LaTora left the game due to injury. Fellow senior, de la Cerda, also had a great night shooting when it mattered most — 6-10 from the field including 3-5 from three — with all of her points coming in the second half. She also had a great night off the glass with a team leading eight rebounds. The Roswell native had a game leading +/- of 20.

The Lobos will now travel to Las Cruces for a second matchup against the Aggies in three days. Tipoff is a 2 p.m. at the Pan American center.