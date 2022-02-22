ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a weekend in Beaumont, Texas for the Cardinal Classic, the UNM Softball team has a lot to be proud of. The team won four out of five games, and two players received weekly honors from the conference.

Senior Andrea Howard was selected as player of the week for her impressive performance at the plate in Beaumont. The Albuquerque native posted a slash line of .471/.500/.941 while totaling eight hits, two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI. Howard led the Lobos in all above categories as well as runs scored and total bases.

Valencia, California native Emma Bramson was selected as Mountain West Freshman of the Week, also for her hitting résumé. The freshman slashed for .353/.368/.721 with six hits and four RBI. Bramson finished the weekend second in hits and RBI.

The Lobos are 6-3 on the season with two of the losses coming to ranked teams. The team is off to one of its hottest starts in years, and Howard is thankful that it’s all coming together in her final year. “This is probably the best start we’ve had in my five years of being here,” said Howard. “I think we have a lot of chemistry on this team and we have much more potential than we’re showing right now. Also, I’m really excited to see how we’re able to show our potential throughout the season.”

Up next for UNM is the Lobo Classic beginning on Thursday. The Lobos will be playing their first home game of the year against UTEP starting at 4 p.m.