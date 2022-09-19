ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM senior linebacker Reco Hannah is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. Hannah had a forced fumble and interception returned for a touchdown in the Lobos’ 27-10 victory over the UTEP Miners this past Saturday. “It kind of surprised me when it was just flicked in the air,” said Hannah. “I was like, oh man, Reco, just go get it, help this team out. Just get some points on the board. Let’s get some momentum going. Eyes got fluttered, kind of fluttered up, kind of got big. It was great.”

His teammate, safety AJ Haulcy is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Haulcy had an interception and also forced a fumble that turned a sure touchdown into a touchback, which kept the score 20-3 in the Lobos’ favor. “I’ve learned just go out there and play your game,” said Haulcy. “Don’t get too focused on oh, it’s a big game or anything like that. They just so go out there and play. You’ve been doing this your whole life so just go out there and play.”

The Lobos are at LSU Saturday. The game has a 5:30 p.m. start time and will be televised by ESPN Plus.