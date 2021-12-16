Pair of Lobo women soccer players in Top 100 rankings

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time in program history, Lobo women’s soccer has a pair of players ranked in the Top Drawer top 100 postseason player rankings. Jadyn Edwards is number 75 on the list. Edwards led the Lobos and Mountain West Conference in goals with 11. Edwards also led in shots, shots on goal and points with 31. Edwards was also the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

Also making it to the rankings is Zaria Katesigwa. She is the 90th in the national freshman rankings. Katesigwa had 10 goals and 30 shots, 19 on goal. She was also named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year this past season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES