Pair of Bronco volleyball players named first-team All-American

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – In a season that ended in an NJCAA Division I national championship appearance, two players from the New Mexico Military Institute volleyball team have been named first-team All-American. Receiving the honor were sophomore opposite, Marian Ovalle, and freshman libero, Mio Yamamoto.

This season, Ovalle racked up 511 kills and averaged 3.79 kills per set. Her 511 kills were good enough for fifth in the nation, and she finished third in the nation with 615 points. Yamamoto was also one of the top players in division 1, finishing the season with 796 digs — second-most in the country.

NMMI made it all the way to the national championship as a six seed before falling to Iowa Western Community College in five sets. The Broncos finished this season with a record of 33-5.