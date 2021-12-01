Original 2019 defender returns to New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is continuing to lock in players for the 2022 season. On Tuesday morning the club announced another player from the inaugural 2019 squad, defender Rashid Tetteh, will be coming back for another season in New Mexico.

Tetteh, originally from Ghana, has been in the USL since 2016. The defender started his career in USL League Two, formally the Premier Development League, with the Carolina Dynamo while still playing collegiately at High Point University. In his final year of school, the defender also played for Des Moines Menace. Upon graduation, Tetteh joined United in 2019.

New Mexico United has already announced the return of several players including forwards Armando Moreno and Cristian Nava, midfielders Chris Wehan and Daniel Bruce, as well as defender Kalen Ryden. United will continue to announce the return of players and new signings throughout the offseason.