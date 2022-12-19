NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit and local businesses are coming together to give student-athletes a boost by taking advantage of recent changes in the law. “It’s a blessing. To have a foundation like 505 to help student-athletes help teammates to have a little money in your pocket,” said UNM Basketball Player Morris Udeze.

It has been a game changer for student-athletes in New Mexico; name, image, and likeness contracts. Back in 2021, the legislature passed the Student-Athlete Endorsement Act. It allows student-athletes in New Mexico to make money from endorsement deals and sponsorships. This opened the door for local organizations like 505 Sports Venture Foundation, which UNM Alumni Kurt Roth started this year. He said it’s his way of giving back to the university.

“We are trying to show the personalities of these student-athletes in doing things the viewer or someone who’s interested would like to see but doesn’t,” said Roth, Founder of 505 Sports Venture Foundation.

Through social media posts and videos, the organization is publicizing the off-court lives of its athletes and helping them enter their name, image, and likeness contracts with local businesses. Roth said this benefits everyone involved.

“It helps the athletes. It’ll help charities and it can provide the local business people with a way to support and then grow the athletic departments,” said Roth.

According to Roth, NIL benefits will help schools in New Mexico stay competitive with other colleges where athletes are sometimes offered thousands of dollars for the use of their image. He added it could even encourage student-athletes to come here including Udeze, who said these contracts encouraged him to play here.

Roth mentioned, “Other students outside of New Mexico can see it and in essence be interested in attending the University of New Mexico or any other school where a program like this exists.”

Roth hopes to expand to other university sports departments around New Mexico.