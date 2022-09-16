LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an emotional homecoming night at Organ Mountain in Las Cruces as the team captain, seriously injured in a recent game, was named king. Abraham Romero’s mother Elizabeth Alonzo, accepted the honor on her son’s behalf during Thursday night’s game in Las Cruces.
Romero has been in a medically induced coma since he collapsed during a game against Deming three weeks ago. Romero remains in critical condition.