LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Organ Mountain has hired its next head football coach. Kenneth Sanchez is the new lead man for the Knights and brings a strong resume with him.

Sanchez comes to Las Cruces with a storied history at one of the top high school football programs in the county. He spent 11 years at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was named the 2016 MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.

During his time with the Gaels, he also led the team to a national championship in 2015 (USA Today) and 2016 (MaxPreps and USA Today), as well as four consecutive Nevada state championships from 2015-2018.

Organ Mountain is coming off a 3-7 season and has not made the playoffs since 2016.