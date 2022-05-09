ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Second ranked Oregon holds a three-stroke lead on the team leaderboard after one round of the NCAA women’s golf Albuquerque regional. At 4 under par Oregon is followed by Texas and Florida in the field of twelve. Florida is even for the tournament.

The host Lobos has two individual representatives playing in the tournament. Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh took advantage of their knowledge of the UNM Championship golf course on a day that produce high winds throughout the first round. “It’s not like we don’t know the course,” said Lertsadwattana. “The wind is blowing like this for months now. We all practice like this, but it’s just, It’s golf. So, we get to play, like, pay more attention, like, focus on where should we land the ball.”

Lertsadwattana fired a 1 over 73 and is tied for 17th. Lehigh is tied in the 21st position after a round of 2 over 74. “I just wasn’t able to make as many putts as I would like,” said Lehigh.

Lobos head coach Jill Trujillo saw something in round one that she wants her players to correct for Tuesday. “I think both of them had a little bit of nerves the first three or four holes,” said Trujillo. “So, that will probably go away tomorrow, but it’s the wedge shots. The bogeys came from not necessarily errant wedge shots, but just poor wedge shots.”

Oregon’s Brianna Chacon leads the individual leaderboard after a 7 under 65. Four other players are tied behind Chacon at 4 under par. New Mexico State, who is also in the tournament, is tied for tenth place with Sam Houston State. Both teams are 14 over par.