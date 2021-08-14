Olympic skateboarder gets warm welcome back to Albuquerque

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered at North Domingo Baca Park Saturday to welcome home local Olympic Skateboarder Mariah Duran. In honor of Duran’s return, Mayor Tim Keller declared it Mariah Duran Day in Albuquerque.

Story continues below

The free event featured food trucks, live music, and lots of skating. Duran was seen talking one-on-one with fans and signing autographs. She also gave one fan one of her own skateboards and thanked her hometown. “Thank you guys so much, Albuquerque represent. I’m just here to represent Albuquerque and USA. Thank you guys for the support. Thank you, everybody,” Duran said.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES