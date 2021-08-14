Olympic skateboarder gets warm welcome back to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered at North Domingo Baca Park Saturday to welcome home local Olympic Skateboarder Mariah Duran. In honor of Duran’s return, Mayor Tim Keller declared it Mariah Duran Day in Albuquerque.

The free event featured food trucks, live music, and lots of skating. Duran was seen talking one-on-one with fans and signing autographs. She also gave one fan one of her own skateboards and thanked her hometown. “Thank you guys so much, Albuquerque represent. I’m just here to represent Albuquerque and USA. Thank you guys for the support. Thank you, everybody,” Duran said.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.