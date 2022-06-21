ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MTN DEW skateboarding is coming to Albuquerque. As part of the “Skateboarding is Unstoppable” campaign, MTN DEW professional skateboarders will be making stops in their hometowns to take to the streets, and Olympian Mariah Duran is returning to the 505.

“I love skateboarding, and I’m excited to be a part of Skateboarding is Unstoppable with MTN DEW,” said Duran. “Skating has taught me so much about embracing challenges, and just having gratitude for the journey and lessons. I’ll never stop learning new tricks and filming in the streets with my friends. It truly brings me joy, and I can’t wait to unlock an off-limits area in Albuquerque to skate with my childhood friends and the ever-growing skate community at home.”

Albuquerque is one of five stops on the tour, which will celebrate and amplify how far skateboarding has progress in recent years. The event will take place Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and give local skaters the opportunity to skate in normally off-limits areas.