Official and referee shortages continue across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The lack of high school referees is affecting athletes with some competitions having to be canceled. Last week, Los Lunas Schools had to cancel a few basketball games because of the lack of officials.

The New Mexico Activities Association faced a shortage for years but it’s getting tougher and tougher. Right now, the NMAA says they have around 560 officials for high school basketball games.

They are hoping to get back to around 700. “We always need more. There’s not really a number we can say we need to cover the games that have all across the state,” NMAA Associate Director Dusty Young said. “So we need a good pull, 700 is a great number and we hope to get back to that since we did have that two years ago.”

To get involved, you can call the NMAA office directly or go online to apply to volunteer.